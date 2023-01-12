Global Investors Summit: E-kachra gadi can ‘mop up’ investments too!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s cleanliness index will soon reap rich dividends for the city. Its innovative garbage collection and treatment methods has been the topic of discussion at the Global Investors’ Summit and the idea of the e-kachra gadi (electronic garbage vehicle) is catching up among most delegates. The separate compartment made for collecting different types of waste has intrigued people the most.

“The e-kachra gaddi has a huge potential and this can help Indore become a service and production hub of the same. All the spare parts required to build the vehicle are easily available in and around the city, while the innovative approach used by the Indore Municipal Corporation makes it easier for companies to evolve and indigenously promote the product,” said Devraj Chaudhary, who inquired about the vehicle at the exhibition organised during GIS.

Preeti verma, marketing head of an e-vehicle company, said, “The world is now opting for environment-friendly vehicles and Indore’s model of garbage collecting vehicle is praised worldwide. Garbage and cleanliness are major issues now with most developing countries and hence such a product has a lot of takers. The Centre has also heaped praise on the initiative. The factory and industrial areas around the city, backs it up with all the required parts needed to make the vehicle.”

The GIS has been a great opportunity for start-ups and other companies to display their potential to the world. “I am exploring various well-established companies of the city as well as start-ups which have imaginative yet traditional approaches towards business. My sole purpose is to find the best deal and Indore, as a city, has the potential to excel in the service sector too,” said Mahima Chatuvedi, a potential investor.

E-kachra vehicles receive global recognition

The GIS platform has attracted people from all over the world and they are looking for potential opportunities to invest in and the innovative e-kachra vehicle has been the epicentre of discussion among delegates from Malaysia, Singapore and Canada. Preeti Verma told Free Press that investors from these countries (Malaysia and Singapore) have already considered the vehicle as a potential substitute of the one they are using. Komal Kovind, representing a Malaysian company said, “We are looking at it and will take a call soon.”

Can reach slums easily

“The smart e-kachra gaddis can even traverse and trek on uneven terrains and enter the narrow bylanes of the old city and slums to mop up "kachra"! “These vehicles were prepared with an aim to reach every nook and corner of the city so that there is no compromise on cleanliness,” said Ashok Kushwah, sales executive of a e-vehicle company.

Read Also Global Investors Summit: Minister Piyush Goyal addresses GIS inaugural function virtually from USA