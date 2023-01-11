Global Investors Summit: Minister Piyush Goyal addresses GIS inaugural function virtually from USA

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of the Global Investors Summit, Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the inaugural function virtually from the USA.

While addressing the GIS minister, she said, "It is a great privilege and pleasure to join honourable PM Modi, the most popular leader in the whole Madhya Pradesh today, on this auspicious occasion of GIS 2023. Before us we have the galaxy of world's business leaders and captains of industries who has participate in the program."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The strength of India lies in the states, if India has to move forward, then, it is important for states to move forward. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always focused on the encouragement of development, speedy progress, and growth of the economy and of the states by providing huge opportunities to people in remote parts of India and encouraging the dispersion of investment and industrialization across the length and breadth of the country, said minister Piyush Goyal.

Addressing PM Modi minster said, PM believes that the states will be the strong pillar to support and develop India, the commitment that the entire nation had taken along with the PM on 15th August 2022 as we celebrated "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" for completing 75 years of independence. Also, a compliment to honourable Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chauhan for the rapid heights MP has taken in good governance to fulfill the PM's vision of "Rapid transformation not gradual Evalution".

He also spoke about the GST, insolvency and bankruptcy laws, and infrastructure development, all of which are focused on helping investors and entrepreneurs.

While talking about Indian growth Piyush Goyal said, "India is the world's fifth-largest economy, and the world is watching India work towards becoming one of the top three global economies."

When he spoke about Madhya Pradesh and its development, he also said that Madhya Pradesh will lead the development of India.