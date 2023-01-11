Indore: Culture Street displays India's artistry in full

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cultural street set up at the Brilliant Convention Centre was full of enthusiasm, joy, and exultation. For over three days, all the NRI guests were able to visit and explore the different cultures of the nation. The street consisted of all the diverse colours of the nation. The street was decorated with bamboo, mud and other traditional equipment in a bid to reinvent nature.

“The street was well prepared with the aim of showcasing the culture of the nation and bringing out unknown talents from different regions of the country. A major platform was provided to the best and unrecognised talent of Malwa,” said, Atul Thakkar, event manager.

Loving the essence of India portrayed on a street, many of the NRIs were amazed by the load of talents Indians possess. From matkikala, to bhil painting, to batik print, everyone was surprised by the generational business that Indians carry forward. Elizabeth from Kuwait said, “I always knew about the regional and cultural whereabouts, but was never aware that people carry their generational profession. They have given an innovative touch which makes them more authentic as well as unique.”

“I must say that the street had a profound exhibition of all the creative and traditional matter that presented India incredibly. I am very much intrigued by the methods of artisans and their level of creativity, it made me think about the potential of investment these businesses have,” said, Anand Tiwari from Chicago.

Focal points of PBD Culture Street

A-1 CREATION

Matki Kala

“The traditional method of making pottery was praised by many and gained a major proportion of interest from all the NRIs, as well as the foreign exchange delegates,” said, Lakhan Prajapati, potter. He uses the traditional wheel to make pots and other artefacts. He said, “The PBD gave me a chance to outshine among all.” Malti Jadhav from Dubai, said, “With an upsurge in the use of RO over the year, people have forgotten about the traditional pottery system. Investing in such businesses in India would help both the platform gain benefit from each other.”

Wooden toys

“In a scenario in which the world has turned to hazardous plastic toys to let their children play with them, wooden toys can become their perfect replacements. I believe that authentic traditional toys hold the best potential in the international market,” said Davelina Kochenken an exchange delegate from Czech Republic. She shared her experience saying, “I’ve never seen the process of making toys before, and this looks so exhilarating to witness it in person.”

Batik Painting

“Everyone likes to decorate their houses with beautiful paintings, Batik Paintings are one of the best options that people can go for. I would recommend all my NRI friends to take a Batik Painting along with them,” said the Parsai couple from Singapore.