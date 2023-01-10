Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: '...aree yahin reh jao na' CM Chouhan gets

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the 17th PBD Convention | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention inched closer to its end on its third and last day in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday expressed his joy at hosting the event, while also feeling "emotional" at its culmination.

The Chief Minister, addressing the event, likened preparation made to host the event in the city of Indore to the preparations for one's daughter's wedding.

Chouhan said that the three days of the event were joyful and pleasant, however, time flew and the event culminated very quickly.

"I am feeling emotional today. My mind is filled with pleasure and happiness. But there is sadness in one corner of the heart. We had your company for 3 days. Indore prepared to host the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention as one prepares for a daughter's wedding. When a daughter has to depart, there is a pain in the heart. There were 3 days of pleasure. Just couldn't realise how 3 days finished," the Chief Minister said.

Chouhan said that his heart felt heavy at the time of departure of the Pravasi Bharatiya and appealed to them to stay back.

"Now at the time of your departure, the heart feels heavy...aree yahin reh jao na. Jo baat is jagah hai kahi pe nahi (there is no such thing as this place)," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and others were present.

On the sidelines of the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, President Droupadi Murmu met the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi at Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

President Murmu said that it is heartening to see his participation in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention as she happily noted that the Indian community in Suriname has maintained its cultural identity even after 150 years of leaving India, an official statement read.

Both leaders also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and advance cooperation in trade, energy, technology and culture.

President Droupadi Murmu reached Indore valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and was received by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians and enable the diaspora to interact with each other.

The theme of this PBD Convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'. Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD Convention.

