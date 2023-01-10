Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan plants saplings with NRIs at Namo Global Garden

CM Chouhan plants saplings with NRIs at Namo Global Garden | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention going on at the Brilliant Convention Centre, Indore entered its last day on Tuesday. On this occasion, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings at Namo Global Garden with the NRI guests from different countries.

Under the ‘One Plant A Day’ campaign Chouhan had planted saplings along with NRIs at Residency Kothi Garden on Monday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“The Namo Global Garden will keep reminding us of the memories of the PBD Convention. Through the saplings which the NRIs have planted here, they will not only remain connected with us but our relationship will also remain constant for the development and progress of Madhya Pradesh”, Chouhan said after the program.

President to address valedictory session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurated the 17th PBD Convention on Monday and called Indore the “capital of cleanliness and taste’. On the third day of the convention, President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the valedictory session.

She is also scheduled to meet Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in the afternoon.

Before addressing the valedictory session, President Murmu will also confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards, as per the official programme.

Union ministers S Jaishankar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also take part in the PBD programmes, official sources said.