Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Homestay a hit idea, steals Pravasis' hearts 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with the PBD guests who are enjoying their homestay during the PBD convention and the guests shared their experiences with the CM. Some excerpts.

'Indore and London can learn much from each other'

“I am the first Indian-origin person who has been elected the mayor of the London Borough of Southwark twice. This is the first time that I have come to Indore and Madhya Pradesh. The best thing about the city is that the roads are very clean and some places give a feeling of London. In fact, some places are so tidy that London looks untidy in comparison. However, both cities have a lot to learn from each other like. It felt good to meet CM Chouhan.”

-Sunil Chopra

Mayor of London Borough of Southwark

London, United Kingdom

'Now my host is my brother'

“When I wanted to book a hotel for my stay, my friend told me to go in for homestay. I haven’t seen MP or Indore before and we were a bit scared. My mother refused to let me attend PBD and the idea of homestay was a big no-no. But the team of IDA assured me that the family they had chosen is verified and it is safe to live with them. Safety is a big issue and we reached Indore at 3 am and were naturally concerned about reaching home safely. But our host had come to pick us up from the airport. On our way, we also clicked pictures of Rajwada and then we went home where his family welcomed us. His wife and parents were awake and they offered us milk. We were amazed as they treated us like VIPs. They also took us to Omkareshwar and Maheshwar the next day. Now he is my brother and have I invited him to come to California.”

-Dr Reena Jauhar

California, USA

'CM is NRI’s Mama too!'

“My host is Arpit Ji. Even though my arrival was getting delayed yet he insisted that this does not bother him and I should stay with him only. On my arrival, he welcomed me warmly and is ever ready to help me. Now he has become my brother. With this initiative, two countries and two hearts have connected. We will warmly welcome him to our country. I want to tell CM Chouhan that he is not only MP’s mama but he is the mama of all NRIs too. We all NRIs are grateful to you. We respect your thoughts. I had come to Indore many years back, when it was not so developed but now so much development can be seen everywhere.”

- Ramesh Patidar

Behrain

'Welcome with 'dhols' amazed me'

“When I reached Indore, my host was very happy to assist me. This led me to recommend homestays to NRIs that I know and many of them indeed cancelled their hotel rooms and opted for homestays. The thought of homestay is great. It is like a cultural exchange. My host welcomed me with dhols and nagada and I was very happy with such a welcome.”

-Suman Kapoor

New Zealand

'Planning to build school and hospital'

“I am getting seven stars facilities in my homestay here. I had come to Indore about 40 years back and the transformation that the city has undergone during this time is mind-boggling. I am planning to construct a school and a hospital on 5.5 acre of land that I have in Jabalpur.”

-Rakesh Soni

Australia