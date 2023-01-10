PBD Guest Interview: Cleanest city we have visited so far; Globe-trotting Mauritian filmmakers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Film-makers from Mauritius Sada Rajiah and Desire Prevost are in Indore to attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023.

Talking to Free Press, Sada and Desire expressed their joy on being in Indore. “We are very much impressed with the city. I am a globe-trotter and have visited many cities across the world. Indore is the cleanest city among them so far. This is our first visit to Indore but I have been a regular visitor to India. In fact, this is my 11th trip to this country.”

They both said in unison, “Indore is the best place in India that we have visited so far.”

Rajiah and Prevost work for Mauritius Film Development Corporation (MFDC). Their movies ‘Three wise men parallel’ and ‘NJ-The Legend’ won the award for Best Philosophical Film and Best Biological Film at Cannes World Film Festival. The movies made by the duo have so far won 49 National Awards in Mauritius.

They were also pleased with the idea of organising Pravasi Bharatiya Divas meet on regular basis. “It gives strength to the Indian Diaspora. Most importantly, it gives us the feeling that irrespective of the distance we are one that is Indians. More such events should be organised on regular basis as it would give film-makers like us a chance to showcase our skills in other countries too,” the duo said.

Sharing the reason behind their visit to Indore, the duo said that they wanted to screen two of their movies at the meet to attract Indian audience. “Our motive is to take our production house to the global level. We don’t want to confine to one nation,” they said and added that they were bowled over by the city and its people’s hospitality. “Hence, we decided to screen our movies in the city,” they said.

They did not rule out shooting their movies in Indore and around it in future. “We are impressed and would certainly like to shoot our future movies in the city and the state. For this we are likely to meet state ministers on Tuesday,” they said.