General Elections-2024: Complaints Of MCC Violation Can Be Made Through cVigil App

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The cVigil citizen app has been specially prepared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for an online complaint of cases of violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), in which any person who sees a case of its violation can capture a photo or video from his mobile.

C-Vigil app can be downloaded on mobile from Google Play Store. To use this app, GPS and the internet must be active on the complainant’s mobile. Online complaints regarding violations of MCC can be made through this app only by capturing photos or videos. The video should not be more than two minutes. Videos longer than this cannot be uploaded to the app.

As soon as the complaint is sent on the cVigil app, the complainant will receive a unique ID through which he will be able to track the complaint on his mobile and know its updated status. Due to GPS being activated on the mobile, as soon as the complainant uploads his complaint on the app, it will immediately reach the district election office along with the location.

If the complaint is found true, then the returning officer will have to send it to the ECI for further action. The special feature of the cVigil app will be that through it any citizen can complain about violations of MCC during elections. The complainant has to be careful that he has to send his complaint within five minutes of capturing the photo or video from the mobile.

ARMS LICENCES SUSPENDED

By issuing an order by district magistrate Ujjain Neeraj Kumar Singh, under the Arms Act 1959, the arms licences of all the arms licensees of the district have been suspended with immediate effect. According to the order issued, no person will use or use any weapon until the entire election process is over. All arms licensees will deposit their weapons in the concerned police station within 3 days of the order being issued.

SILENCE ZONE DECLARED

The revenue boundaries of the district have been declared as noise control zone (silence zone) till further orders. As per the order issued by collector and district magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh under Section 18 of the Madhya Pradesh Noise Control Act-1985, public use of loudspeakers and sound amplification devices will be completely prohibited in the entire district from 10 pm to 6 am.