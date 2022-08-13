Garoth: Two arrested with six stolen bikes

Representative Photo |

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Under the direction of the superintendent of police Mahendra Tarnekar, a drive was launched against bike theft under which Garoth police nabbed two persons and also recovered six stolen bikes from them.

A team from Garoth police station was probing multiple cases of thefts of two-wheelers in the recent past. Working on a specific input, the police zeroed in on two suspects recently.

Those arrested have been identified as Vinod Meghwal (19) and Ajay Bhatt (22), who confessed to committing the crime. Their interrogation revealed their role in at least six thefts of bikes in the recent past. These bikes were recovered from different places. The total value of seized bikes is around Rs 6,50,000.