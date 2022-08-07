BJP wins president, vice president posts in Garoth Municipal Council

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajesh Sethia and Mahesh Malviya have been elected as the president and vice-president of Garoth Municipal Council here on Sunday. The entire election process was completed under the direction of returning officer Ravindra Parmar.

After the elections, returning officer Parmar and deputy returning officer Narayan Nandeda presented certificates to the winners.

According to information, in the elections for the president post, Rajesh Sethia got nine out of 15 votes, while Congress candidate Sangeeta Chandel got six votes. For vice-president, Mahesh Malviya was declared the winner unopposed.

Earlier, BJP candidates emerged victorious in eight out of 15 wards, while Congress got seven.

After the elections, the victory procession was taken out from the MLA office to the new bus stand.

President Rajesh Sethia and vice president Mahesh Malviya and councillors were felicitated by garlanding them and tying safas.

Garoth MLA Devilal Dhakad, election in-charge Madanlal Rathore, former MLA Chander Singh Sisodia, BJP senior leader Rajendra Jain, BJP backward front district vice president Dinesh Patidar, former municipal council president Rajesh Chaudhary and others were present in the procession.

