e-Paper Get App

Garoth Municipal Council to get new president on August 7

Rajesh Sethia is currently working as the BJP district vice president.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party has suggested the names of Rajesh Sethia and Rajesh Chaudhary for the elections of Garoth city council.

Reportedly, the election of the president and vice president of Nagar Parishad Garoth will be held on August 7. Rajesh Sethia is currently working as the BJP district vice president.

It's worth mentioning that the election of the president and vice president of Garoth Nagar Panchayat will be held on August 7. In the context of past municipal elections, BJP candidates have won eight councillor seats, while Congress has secured seven seats.

Read Also
Garoth janpad panchayat president elections held, results yet to declare
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreGaroth Municipal Council to get new president on August 7

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestler Naveen wins gold medal in men's free style 74kg category

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestler Naveen wins gold medal in men's free style 74kg category

Rakshabandhan 2022: Western Railway to run 6 pairs of special trains on special fare; check details

Rakshabandhan 2022: Western Railway to run 6 pairs of special trains on special fare; check details

Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg final

Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg final

Mumbai: BMC's treetop walkway project at Malabar Hills to be ready by January

Mumbai: BMC's treetop walkway project at Malabar Hills to be ready by January

Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for city for next four days

Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for city for next four days