Garoth Municipal Council to get new president on August 7

Representative Image

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party has suggested the names of Rajesh Sethia and Rajesh Chaudhary for the elections of Garoth city council.

Reportedly, the election of the president and vice president of Nagar Parishad Garoth will be held on August 7. Rajesh Sethia is currently working as the BJP district vice president.

It's worth mentioning that the election of the president and vice president of Garoth Nagar Panchayat will be held on August 7. In the context of past municipal elections, BJP candidates have won eight councillor seats, while Congress has secured seven seats.

Read Also Garoth janpad panchayat president elections held, results yet to declare