 MP: Ruckus at Rural Police Station in Sendhwa as MLA Montu Solanki Stages Sit-in Protest
The youth was called in for questioning regarding a theft case and beaten by police.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 02:38 AM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a tense turn of events on Saturday, chaos erupted at the rural police station following allegations of assault against a tribal youth from Jampati village.

The youth was called in for questioning regarding a theft case and beaten by police. This led to heated confrontations between Congress MLA Montu Solanki and the rural police station in-charge.

The situation escalated when MLA Montu Solanki, along with his supporters, arrived at the rural police station and initiated a sit-in protest. MLA Solanki accused police of physical assault on the youth during questioning, leaving him hospitalised. The MLA questioned the police's actions, highlighting discrepancies in the handling of the case. SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan intervened to pacify the situation, assuring an impartial investigation into the assault allegations and action against erring officials. Further investigation was underway.

Tribal labourer alleges police brutality

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal labourer from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan, Madanlal Meena, recounts a harrowing incident at Pipliya Railway Station where he was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone.

Meena, awaiting his train to Udaipur, fell asleep near the ticket window when he was accosted by four individuals who claimed to be policemen but without uniforms. They beat him mercilessly, snatched his mobile phone which contained essential details, and left him with injuries. Despite attempts to report the incident to local authorities, including Pipliya Police Outpost and Neemuch GRP, Meena faced indifference.

Farmer leader Shyam Lal Jokchandra condemned the incident, highlighting the vulnerability of tribals and Dalits under the BJP rule. However, Pipliya TI Neeraj Sarwan refuted the allegations, claiming it falls under GRP jurisdiction. Meena's plight underscores the challenges faced by marginalised communities and the need for effective law enforcement and accountability.

