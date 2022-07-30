Garoth janpad panchayat president elections held, results yet to declare

Representative Picture

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): The elections for the post of Garoth janpad panchayat president were held on Thursday. Nonetheless, the official result has not yet been declared according to the instructions of the High Court. During this 25 members cast their votes in the presence of election officer Ravindra Parmar.

Two candidates Sangeeta Manish Patidar and Antar Bai Ranjeet Singh both belonging to BJP contested the elections. According to sources, Antar Bai emerged the winner. For the post of vice-president, former Congress district president Reena Toofan Singh defeated BJP Shivsingh Kishanlal Dhabla Gurjar and registered her victory.

Additional SP Mahendra Tarnekar, maintained tight police security in the area. According to information, the election was conducted peacefully. On this occasion, returning officers and members of BJP and Congress were present.