Garoth: Neem leaves used to treat snake bite, 7-yr-old girl dies

Notably, the girl was treated with Ayurveda in Sathkheda, where she died after chewing neem leaves.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 11:49 PM IST
Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Failing to get treatment on time, a seven-year-old girl died after being bitten by a snake at Garoth village in Mandsaur district. Reportedly, neem leaves were been used in her treatment. She was asked to chew them but she instantly lost her vision which was followed by death.

The deceased has been identified as Kotwada Bujurg resident Kajal daughter of Ganpat Lal Dhobi. According to her relatives, she was bitten by a snake on July 13, after which they took her to Sathkheda for treatment. The family said that the snake had bitten the girl on the shoulder, due to which the speed of spreading the poison accelerated.

Notably, the girl was treated with Ayurveda in Sathkheda, where she died after chewing neem leaves.

