Garbage at MTH Hospital; Indore Municipal Corporation slaps Rs 10K fine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation has slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on a firm for failing to maintain cleanliness on the MTH Hospital premises.

IMC officials said that they received several complaints about heaps of garbage being present on the premises of the hospital. The team reached there and found medical waste present at several spots.

The team imposed a fine on UDC Agency, which has the contract to maintain cleanliness at the hospital.

Earlier, Free Press had exposed the lack of cleanliness inside and outside the hospital in a report published on July 4. The report mentioned that apart from heaps of garbage on the premises the sanitation facilities inside the hospital were also poor and there was a foul smell inside the hospital.

At that time the hospital administration had said that the conditions deteriorated due to lack of staff in the hospital.

