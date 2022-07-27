Indore: Students who failed in 2nd year told to take admission in first year

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A group of 40 students, who failed in second year of their undergraduate degree programmes, staged a protest on RNT Marg campus of DAVV on Wednesday as they were told to take admission afresh from first year so they can come under National Education Policy-2020, which was implemented from session 2021-22 in the state.

Around 20,000 students of BSc, BA and BCom, who flunked second year exams, fear that they may be told to take admission in first year.

An order issued by DAVV in case of BBA and BCA triggered their fear. DAVV instructed BBA and BCA students who failed in second year to take admission afresh in first year ‘so that they can get benefit of NEP-2020’.

BA, BSc, and BCom students do not want their time and money wasted so they refused to take admission in first year. Rather they demanded special exam.

A group of 40 odd students of BSc second year met exam controller AsheshTiwari and alleged poor evaluation of answer books. They demanded review and assurance that they will not be forced to take admission in first year.

Tiwari said that NEP-2020 syllabus and scheme of exam is entirely different from the previous one. “The first year students, who studied as per NEP syllabus, have reached second year. Now, the university will have to hold exams for failed second year students under one scheme and promoted students in another scheme. The issue will be kept before board of studies,” he added.