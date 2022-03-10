Gandhwani: Villagers intercept vehicle carrying more than 100 cows

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Avaldaman village on Thursday intercepted a vehicle that was heading towards Amjhera with more than 100 bovines. The driver and his aide fled from the scene leaving the vehicle behind.

Gandhwani police took the vehicle to a cowshed where as many as 100 bovines were taken out from the vehicle out of which 9 cows were found to be dead. It is alleged that cows were being transported illegally and the vehicle used for this had a fake number plate. Agitated residents demanded stern action against miscreants.

Sunil Karware, tehsildar, who was also present on the scene called veterinary doctors for treatment of the injured cows.

SDOP Deeraj Babbar also reached the scene along with the police team. The vehicle carrying cows was confiscated and is now kept at the Gandhwani police station. Further investigation is underway in this regard to nab the accused.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Congress stages walkout form MP Assembly over cattle slaughter

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:42 PM IST