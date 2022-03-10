Bhopal: Congress stages walkout form MP Assembly over cattle slaughter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress staged a walkout from state assembly over cattle slaughter in Morena district following the issue raised by the BJP MLA Subedar Singh during call attention in the assembly on Thursday.

MLA Singh has raised the question regarding the cattle death and demanded compensation to the affected families. He also presented a few examples that previously, some affected families had received the compensation on the instructions of the chief minister and in the same series the affected people of Morena district should also get the compensation.

He said that the livelihoods of the people of the locality were based on the milk and its products. After the death of cattle, the families were facing difficulties to survive.

On the other hand, Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput stated that there was no provision in the revenue book, about the compensation of cattle deaths. He further said that there were provisions only in natural calamity in which compensation could be given.

“It is true that a large number of livestock had died in the area, they were infected with respiratory disorder and also with pneumonia. The facts came to light in the post-mortem,” he said.

Rajput assured that he would be going to put the issue in front of the CM and might set some provisions into the incident.

The Congress leaders supported the demand of the MLA and also blamed the state government for not considering the problems seriously. They claimed that the state government only used the cows for its political benefits, but when it came to real support, they turned away from the issue.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls cabinet meeting following election results

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:20 PM IST