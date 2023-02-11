G-20 meeting: US team arrives, rest to reach by Feb 12

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Delegates of the G-20 working group on agriculture have started arriving. A US delegation reached the city and the rest will reach by February 12.

The liasoning officers are in touch with the delegations. The three-day meeting of the G-20 Working Group on agriculture is scheduled to begin here from February 13 at Hotel Sheraton. This was informed by the collector Dr Ilayaraja T. These delegates will be welcomed at the airport and there will be sessions galore during the three-day meet.

Apart from the delegates of the G-20 countries, teams of certain international organisations like World Food Programmes will also attend.

The delegates would be taken to Mandu for a tour. On the way, agricultural experts will brief them about the ways of farming in the state, the crop pattern etc.

Since 2023 has been declared as International Millets year, the delegates will be served various dishes made of millets. They will also be served the Indori-famed sweets.

Meanwhile, hectic preparations are on at Hotel Sheraton, the venue of the G-20 meet. The guests would be checking in at Radisson Blu and Marriott.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)