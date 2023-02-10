e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndore's civic body launches India's first municipal bond to fund solar power project

Indore's civic body launches India's first municipal bond to fund solar power project

The green bonds to raise money for 60 MW power project, are up for sale till February 14th.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
pexels
Follow us on

Infrastructure bonds or Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) which consist of debt instruments linked to development projects, are a secure way of investing in roads, power plants and bridges. They are used by the government or corporations to raise debt for infrastructure projects, and can deliver returns for investors from the income generated through toll tax and power distribution. Now the Indore Municipal Corporation has become the first Indian civic body to raise funds by selling bonds.

Read Also
SBI issues infrastructure bonds worth Rs 9,718 cr at coupon rate of 7.70%
article-image

The aim behind the country's first ever issue of municipal bonds is to finance a Rs 244 crore solar power plant. The base size of the bond sale is Rs 122 crore and an oversubscription of another Rs 122 crore is possible. The green bonds to raise money for 60 MW power project, are up for sale till February 14th.

Read Also
SBI raises Rs 10,000 cr through its maiden infra bond
article-image

Although this is the first time municipal bonds are available on the market, civic bodies of Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have previously sold such instruments to institutional investors. But when the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission was launched in 2005, municipal corporations stopped issuing such bonds. These debt instruments are also a way to contribute to the development of water supply, roads and drainage in the city.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Court denies relief to director of Pushpak Bullions booked for bank fraud

Mumbai: Court denies relief to director of Pushpak Bullions booked for bank fraud

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, 'UP is one of the...

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, 'UP is one of the...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: BHEL total income at Rs 5,362 cr, net profit hits Rs 31 cr; M&M total income...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: BHEL total income at Rs 5,362 cr, net profit hits Rs 31 cr; M&M total income...

Indore's civic body launches India's first municipal bond to fund solar power project

Indore's civic body launches India's first municipal bond to fund solar power project

Amid layoffs, Indian techies in US may be able to renew H1B visa without leaving the country

Amid layoffs, Indian techies in US may be able to renew H1B visa without leaving the country