Future Is Deutsch: MP's First-Ever German Course Launched At SGSITSC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The United States has been an attraction for aspirants seeking to settle abroad, but their dreams face disappointment as the country cuts down jobs across India and many professionals come back to India every year now. A recent survey by SBNRI, a FinTech platform, shows at least 60 per cent of NRIs in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and Singapore are considering returning to India after retirement.

However, institutes in Indore, can gauge the possibility of international employments in Europe especially German-speaking countries. Their estimation saw support from Germany, the country issued 80k visas for employment purposes between January and June 2024, as the Federal Foreign Office told German Press Agency. Further, German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said in an earlier statement that the country will need seven million employees by 2035.

With that in purview, Indore extends its education arm, becoming the first in Madhya Pradesh to offer certificate course in German at Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS). This is the first state-run university excelling in technology to offer German language certificate course for students.

SGSITS will also offer a certificate course in French. The courses will be run by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, SGSITS, Indore conducting French and German Certificate Courses.

Not just for students, but families too!

These courses will be conducted for in-house students as well as employees and their family members and students from other institutions, as shared by Dr Rakesh Saxena, director of SGSITS. He added that the aim of the course is to enhance career opportunities as bilingualism opens doors to global job markets and multinational companies. 'It will provide a deeper understanding and appreciation of French and German cultures, literature and traditions. It will also improve cognitive skills and academic performance through multilingual proficiency,' Saxena said.

Grow network to secure scholarships & jobs

'The courses will enable learners to connect with French and German speakers across the world, thereby expanding their personal and professional network,' Saxena said. He added that these courses will help in securing scholarships and study abroad programmes and jobs in France and Germany. 'It will make travel experiences in French and German-speaking countries more enjoyable and intense,' Saxena said.

Orientation on August 2

Orientation for the upcoming course will be held on August 2 at 5 pm at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium of SGSITS, Indore. The coordinators of the programme are Dr Sarika Tiwari and Dr Neeraj Kumar Jain.