 Bhopal: Mobile Science Exhibitions On Energy, Measurement Launched By Regional Science Centre & Tribal Affairs Department
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Science Center, in collaboration with the Department of Tribal Affairs, is conducting two mobile science exhibitions on “Energy” and “Measurement” across the state.

On Tuesday, Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah flagged off the science exhibitions from the Science Center to Khandwa and Dhar districts.

These mobile exhibition buses will organize science exhibitions in 30 schools in each district. After completing the exhibition program in Khandwa and Dhar, the buses will move on to conduct exhibitions in Barwani, Khargone, Jhabua, and Alirajpur districts.

The “Energy|” themed exhibition highlights the significance of energy in human life, focusing on various aspects such as different sources of energy, renewable and non-renewable energy. The “Measurement” themed exhibition illustrates the importance of measurement in human life, covering various methods such as volume measurement, area measurement, gravitational acceleration measurement.

On this occasion, Shah praised the mobile science exhibitions as a commendable initiative. He noted that Khandwa is unique as it produces electricity from water, coal, and solar plants.

The district alone generates 15,000 kilowatts of electricity. He urged the officials of the Regional Science Center to coordinate with the state government’s school education department to ensure that young school children also have the opportunity to view the mobile science exhibitions.

