Fuel price hike has led to inflammable situation, say Indoreans

Indore: The sudden and continuous rise in the rates of petrol and diesel has pinched one and all irrespective of class and creed. Free Press trudged its way to find out how people are negotiating with the “inflammable’ situation. Excerpts...

“The impact of the rate hike has been intense and widespread. Also, due to lockdown, my business has been affected badly during the lockdown as there were no-takers for water bottles. The most profitable months of the year for my business usually are March, April, May and June (summer months). All these months were gobbled up by the lockdown period.”

- Ashish Arya, Owner of Arya Water Solutions and Indus Aqua

“The demand for auto parts has decreased and the retailers supplying parts are situated hundreds of km away from the city. Due to the rise in prices of diesel, the suppliers had to increase the rates and because of which, we were forced to increase rates of our services to customers. This will indirectly impact the customer’s pocket.”

- Mahesh Panjwani, Auto Parts Businessman

“I am a gram trader. The demand is low currently and hence we are not feeling the brunt but it will definitely affect us when the supply chain starts and demands increases which may lead to rise in rates.”

- Paras Jain, PP Traders

“I am a grain supplier. This has impacted my business very much because the import cost has been increased by the supplier which has in turn enforced me to increase my supply costs equally.”

- Rajat Jogi, Kanchan Agro

“I export grains and chickpeas. The lockdown has affected one and all. To top it all, the rising prices of fuel have skyrocketed the supply expenses. Recovery, which was hit badly, will now take more time to turn over the tide.”

- Vinod Shekhawat, Grains traders