Watch: Nazma Aapi once again leaves internet in splits as she lists down benefits of petrol, diesel price hike

Saloni Gaur, better known as Nazma Aapi has been the rage on social media for her comedy videos around current affairs and social issues. The 20-year-old Delhi University student makes satirical videos on current issues and manages to tickle Internet's funny bones. She also mimics actresses like Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor. On Wednesday, as several furious netizens took to Twitter to condemn the fuel price hike, Saloni listed down the benefits of the same in her recent video.

From ending the dowry system in India to how it will help ensure women's safety, Nazma Aapi's benefits of the fuel price will leave you in splits.

Check out the hilarious video here: