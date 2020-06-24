Watch: Nazma Aapi once again leaves internet in splits as she lists down benefits of petrol, diesel price hike

Saloni Gaur, better known as Nazma Aapi has been the rage on social media for her comedy videos around current affairs and social issues. The 20-year-old Delhi University student makes satirical videos on current issues and manages to tickle Internet's funny bones. She also mimics actresses like Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor. On Wednesday, as several furious netizens took to Twitter to condemn the fuel price hike, Saloni listed down the benefits of the same in her recent video.
From ending the dowry system in India to how it will help ensure women's safety, Nazma Aapi's benefits of the fuel price will leave you in splits.
Check out the hilarious video here:
Reacting to the video, a user commented, "You are superb! May be now, with this parody, govt will wake up to tame skyrocketing fuel prices. It is fuelling inflation for people at time when we are struggling with reduction in income and slowdown in economic activities in the country."
Another commented, "You never fail your fans and Audience।।"
Speaking of the current fuel prices in Delhi, for the first time diesel has become costlier than petrol.
For the 18th day in a row, state-run oil companies on Wednesday raised prices of diesel. However, no increase was witnessed in petrol prices.
While petrol costs Rs 79.76 per litre, diesel can be bought at Rs 79.88 per litre.
The price of diesel has been increased by 48 paise a litre. Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Protest against the fuel price hike have taken place in several states as people have been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using this opportunity to earn during the COVID-19 crisis.
