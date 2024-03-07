From Kitchen To Farm: Pushpa Alok Verma's Inspiring Journey Towards Toxin-Free Food

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): On this Women's Day, the story of Pushpa Alok Verma from Mandsaur shines as a beacon of inspiration. Pushpa, a devoted homemaker, had always put her family first, planning to pursue her career once her son was older. However, fate had other plans, as the COVID-19 pandemic struck just as her son reached adulthood.

The pandemic prompted a deep reflection within Pushpa's family, leading them to realise the importance of immunity. Despite regularly consuming home-cooked meals and fresh fruits, they discovered that these foods might be laced with harmful chemicals from modern agricultural practices. This realisation shook Pushpa to her core, making her feel betrayed after years of dedication to her family's well-being.

Determined to provide toxin-free food for her family, Pushpa embarked on a new path. She decided to grow organic food on her farm, a decision that changed her life's course. Renouncing the idea of returning to a job, Pushpa adopted the motto "Be determined – change the world."

After studying successful organic farmers across several states and receiving guidance from agricultural experts, Pushpa now cultivates over 75 different toxin-free food products on her farm. Her farm, named 'Divine Natural Farm', focuses on natural farming methods, addressing the shortcomings of traditional organic farming.

Pushpa's efforts have not only transformed her family's health but have also inspired others in her community. She provides toxin-free vegetables, spices, flour, and pulses to her family and acquaintances, to expand to fruits, milk, and milk products.

Her journey exemplifies the power of determination and passion in making a positive impact. Pushpa's story serves as a reminder that with dedication and courage, one person can indeed change the world.

(With inputs from Ghanshyam Butwall)