Anita Bai: Sweeper By Title, Midwife By Heart

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Anita Bai, a humble sweeper at Khetia municipal council, embodies the essence of social responsibility and accountability. For over two decades, she has dutifully cleaned the streets, yet her contributions extend far beyond her official duties.

Around 25 years ago, Anita Bai's path crossed with Dr Manjula Chauhan, the lady doctor at the local Primary Health Centre. Moved by the need for cleanliness, Anita Bai began assisting at the centre. Soon, under the guidance of Dr Chauhan, Anita Bai learned to deliver babies, becoming a skilled midwife in her own right. Despite lacking formal education, Anita Bai estimates she has facilitated over 2,500-3,000 deliveries to date.

Anita Bai's commitment to service extends to her family as well. With four sons and a daughter, she ensured her daughter, Lakshmi, received a nursing education. Anita Bai's understanding of childbirth from her hospital duties enabled her to provide critical support during deliveries, even adopting a newborn girl to a family burdened by financial strain and emotional stress.

Despite her remarkable contributions, Anita Bai remains modest, focusing on her duties without seeking recognition. However, she is unafraid to advocate for herself and her fellow sanitation workers, demanding their rightful facilities and confronting authorities when necessary.

Anita Bai's story is not just one of selfless service but also empowerment and compassion. She inspires women to support each other and educates society on the value of daughters. Now in her mid-40s, Anita Bai believes that true happiness lies in serving others, a mantra she lives by every day.