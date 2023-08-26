Free Press Thought Leadership Forum: ‘Trust Sacrosanct For A Brand’  

Chief executive of IPG Mediabrands Shashi Sinha, Consulting Editor of Free Press Journal RN Bhaskar, Marketing head of Parle Products Pvt Ltd Krishna Rao Buddha and Director of Lotus Electronics Rajendra Raje during a panel discussion on 'Consumers evolve so do brands. Is your brand in sync?' organised by Free Press in Radisson hotel in Indore on Saturday as a part of celebrations to mark 40 years of publication in MP | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The creme de la creme of the city was exposed to an intellectually stimulating session on Indian brands, their growth, and their future at a function organised at a city hotel to mark the completion of 40 years of Free Press, the pioneering English Daily of Central India.

The keynote speaker was Shashi Sinha, chief executive of IPG Mediabrands, who spoke on his stint at Amul, under the inspiring leadership of Dr Kurien.

He spoke on how Dr Kurien had full confidence in India’s destiny and how his entire philosophy was centred on providing the best deal for the farmers.

But more than anything else, Dr Kurien believed that trust in any brand was sacrosanct, Sinha said. This was followed by an invigorating panel discussion on brands and marketing strategy.

Moderated by Free Press Journal consulting editor R N Bhaskar, the panel included Krishna Rao Buddha, marketing head of Parle Products, Rajendra Raje, director of Lotus Electronics, and Shashi Sinha.

The discussion ranged from how Indian brands are coping in this age of the internet and how MNCs are changing their marketing strategies.

Earlier, Abhishek Karnani of Free Press Group welcomed the guests and spoke about the group’s journey so far. District Collector Ilayaraja T presented bouquet to the panelists. Police Commissioner Makrand Deouskar was also present.