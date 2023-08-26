Bhopal Metro To Be Extended Upto Sehore, Mandideep: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal Metro To Be Extended Upto Sehore, Mandideep: CM Shri Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday unveiled the metro train coach at Smart Park located in Shyamla Hills on Saturday.

According to CM Chouhan the metro train will run from Bhopal to Mandideep and then to Sehore via Bairagarh. He also said that metro trains in Bhopal and Indore will soon start operating.

Chouhan said that a dream has come true and Madhya Pradesh is scaling new heights in urban infrastructure development.

On Friday 5 smart cities of the state have received 13 awards in different categories for outstanding works In the India Smart Cities Awards Contest-2022. The state has received the Best State Award and Indore is on the top in the National Smart City Award.

Chouhan greeted people on these achievements. Unveling the metro train coach at Smart Park located in Shyamla Hills today, Chouhan said that dream comes true. He said that metro trains in Bhopal and Indore will soon start operation. Chouhan said that the metro train will run from Bhopal to Mandideep and then to Sehore via Bairagarh.

The trial run of the metro train will start in Indore and Bhopal in the month of September. Now Bhopal and Indore will be metro rail cities. The travel time will be saved and the travelling would be comfortable.

Speedy Construction of Metro Rail Despite Covid Period

Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is changing rapidly. He said that despite the difficult times of Covid, metro rail works have been speedily carried out.

Chouhan also planted saplings on this occasion. The Mayor of Bhopal, Smt. Malti Rai, Principal Secretary Urban Development Shri Neeraj Mandloi, Managing Director MPMRCL Manish Singh and public representatives and eminent citizens were present.

Metro train coach opened for public

It is notable that the real model of metro train coach has been displayed in Smart City Park. After the unveiling, the model coach will be opened for viewing of children and general public. Metro train is made up of 3 such coaches.

Preparations for Metro Trial run of 5 km length in Bhopal and 6 km in Indore are being carried out at pace. The Orange and Blue lines of Metro are under construction in Bhopal, the total length of which is 31 kilometers and the cost is Rs 7 thousand crore.

The Orange Line is 17 km from Karond Square to AIIMS and the Blue Line is 14 km from Bhadbhada Square to Ratnagiri Square. The work of Orange Line is going on at a fast pace. The Yellow Line is under construction in Indore Metro. Its total length is 31 kilometers and the cost is 7500 crores.

Use of World's Latest Technology

Bhopal-Indore Metro has been designed to operate with the world's leading technology (grade of automation-4), in which artificial intelligence has also been used. This technology will be of great benefit in ensuring the safety of the Metro and in energy conservation.

Each coach will have 8 doors. The metro train will have CCTV camera system, display unit, air conditioning (AC) system, ultramodern lighting system, passenger emergency communication unit so that passengers can talk to the driver in case of emergency.

The design of the train has been prepared from the safest level i.e. HL-3 level for the safety of passengers from fire. The train will also be equipped with fire alarm, smoke alarm system and fire extinguisher. The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh is scaling new heights in urban infrastructure development.

