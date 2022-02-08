Free Press Impact: Joint team of administration, drug inspectors catch a ‘quack’ red handed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of district administration, drug inspectors and medical officers has taken action against a ‘quack’ running the clinic without any registration, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was even selling medicines from the clinic without having any drug license, the official added.

Free Press, in its Sunday edition, had published a story on quacks putting lives of citizens at stake.

The Indian Medical Association and Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists had also lodged various complaints against quacks but the health department was in slumber.

Acting on the directions of District Collector Manish Singh and ADM Abhay Bedekar, the joint team on Monday sent a dummy patient to the clinic to catch the ‘quack’ red handed as he mentioned about his degrees of BUMS in the clinic but was giving allopathic treatment to the patients.

An official said the clinic-Nurjahan Clinic- was being run by Shafiq Ansari was running in Daulatganj locality.

The officials added that a total of 7 cartons of medicines were seized from the clinic and eight samples were also sent by the drug inspectors for testing to the Bhopal laboratory.

“Action under sections 18C and 18A of Drug and Cosmetic Act 1940 will be taken and a case would be lodged against the accused at session court. More charges will be increased against him if samples of medicines found substandard or harmful for health while the Chief Medical and Health Officer would also take action for running an illegal clinic,” administrative officials said.

Team members executed the action include ZMO Dr Ashutosh Sharma, drug inspectors Anumeha Kaushal and Alkesh Yadav.

Hundreds of ‘quacks’ working across the district

Hundreds of quacks are working across the district as IMA claimed to provide a list of 200 such quacks to CMHO with proof. IMA office bearers claimed that CMHO is sitting on the complaints.

