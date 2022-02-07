Indore: Water and power lines of Khandwa Road to be shifted

Indore



Electric poles which are on the Khandwa Road will be shifted for the construction of the road, said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Monday during her inspection.



Commissioner Pal inspected the ongoing construction work of the 6.5 Km long and 104 feet wide road from Tantaya Mama (Bhanwarkuan) Square to Tejaji Nagar underpass. The road is being constructed at the cost of Rs 53 crore.



During the inspection of the road, Pal instructed officials that they must shift the electric poles obstructing the construction work. She also instructed officials to finish the shifting work as soon as possible so the residents of the area are not affected too much.

There are also plans to shift the water supply lines. Pal instructed the officials to finish the work before summer so that there are no water-related problems in the colonies where the water is supplied through these pipelines.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:56 PM IST