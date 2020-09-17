Free Press Impact: Indore pharma units breathe easy after oxygen supply restored

Indore: Ultimately, the district administration was forced to amend the order banning the total industrial use of oxygen on Thursday as local pharmaceutical units in city and Pithampur protested saying that manufacturing of life-saving drugs would stop due to lack of oxygen.

Free Press, in its Wednesday edition, had highlighted the issue in a big way, drawing the attention of the district administration on the impact of the ban. Oxygen is necessary for drugs being supplied to MYH and MRTB Hospital by these units.

An amended order released on Thursday by District Collector Manish Singh instructed oxygen suppliers to maintain supply to 13 pharmaceutical units located in the city and Pithampur. However, the ban on supply to other industries will remain.

Following the ban imposed by Maharashtra government on supply of oxygen to MP, there was a shortage in hospitals treating the surging number of Covid patients, prompting the collector to impose the ban so that there was no shortage of oxygen in hospitals.

Basic Drug dealers thank collector

JP Mulchandani, secretary Basic Drug Dealer Association, thanked Collector Singh for allowing the supply of oxygen to some of the pharmaceutical units. He informed that it is used in the preparation of certain injections that are being used as a supporting medicine in treatment of Covid-19 patients. These injections are being supplied daily to government hospitals.