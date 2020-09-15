Indore: Pharma industry gasps for oxygen

Indore: That the talks on oxygen supply between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh hit a nadir and finally the Centre stepping in to save the state was good enough news. But the ban on industrial use of oxygen in the district, may hit the supply of injections which are required to treat Covid cases at city hospitals by this weekend.

Owing to the short supply of oxygen from Maharashtra, the District Administration had banned the industrial use of oxygen on Friday and oxygen supply was allowed only to the hospitals. JP Mulchandani, Secretary of Basic Drugs Association MP, informed that there are about 300 pharma units in the city and Pithampur, out of which there are 15 units where oxygen is used in preparing injections like Dexamethasone. These injections are being used abundantly in Covid-19 treatment. The supply of the injections of these 15 units is primarily to the government hospitals like MYH and MRTB in the city.

"We have requested the District Administration to look into the ban order on supply of oxygen and allowed its supply to pharmaceutical units. At present, the stock of oxygen to the units has reached to end stage. If the supply of the oxygen to the units is not restored, then the supply of injections to hospitals is sure to be affected by weekend’, Mulchandani said.



He said if the oxygen supply to these injection preparing pharma units is reduced, things may go awary and the injection may be sold at a premium..