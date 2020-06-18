Free Press Impact: In MP's Mandsaur, notice issued to RTO; accountant suspended in transport scam

Mandsaur: The initiative taken by Garoth MLA Devilal Dhakad and various social organisations has finally come to fruition as a notice has been sent by collector Manoj Pushp to regional transport officer Gyanendra Vaishya while accountant Ramchandra Rao Shinde has been suspended for misusing the funds marked for transportation of migrants.

The corruption came to fore when the migrants were being sent back to their hometowns with help from state governments and social organisations. The regional transport office made arrangements for the buses. Labourers were sent back from areas like Garoth, Bhanpura, Mandsaur, Dalauda and nearby areas. About 164 buses were presented in the final accounts, including Rs 66 lakh as the diesel price and fare.

Free Press ImpactHowever, the bill that were presented- told a different story. This irregularity came into the notice of Bharatiya Janata Party mandal president Rajesh Sethia, who wrote to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asking him to dismiss regional transport officer Gyanendra Singh Vaishya for corruption.