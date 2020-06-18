Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Ajab Singh Kushwaha severs ties with BJP, joins Congress

BHOPAL: Ajab Singh Kushwaha, the BJP leader who fought the assembly election-2018 from Sumawali constituency in Morena district, joined Congress on Thursday. He joined the party in the presence of Congress State president and former chief minister Kamal Nath at his residence.

The ‘hunting’ of the political leaders is high in the Madhya Pradesh as it readies for by-polls on 24 assemblies seats. Kushwaha was defeated by the Congress leader Endal Singh Kansana by 13,000 votes. Kansana was among 22 Congress MLAs who had joined the BJP recently.

Earlier, Kushwaha had allegiance with BSP, but during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections he shifted his loyalty to BJP. And again ahead of the Assembly by polls, he serving ties with BJP has moved to Congress