FPJ Impact in Indore: Ranger suspended for allowing farmers to encroach forest land amid lockdown

Indore: Forest ranger Mahesh Ahirwar was suspended for negligence and irresponsible behaviour for allowing 12 hectares of forest land on Mhow- Mandleshwar Road to be encroached by farmers right under his nose.

Free Press had raised this issue following which an inquiry had been launched by Bhopal officials.

The encroachment had been noticed and complaints raised by legal activist Abhijeet Pandey. Initially, a local forest department team was asked to probe the allegations, but they did not do their job properly. Subsequently, a Bhopal team headed by forest ranger Sunil Saxena investigated the various spots on Mhow – Mandleshwar road and found that encroachment had indeed taken place, and the report was submitted to PCCF Rajesh Shrivastava. Ranger Ahirwar's suspension order was finally issued on Saturday by CK Ninima, chief conservator of forest Indore.