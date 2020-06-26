Madhya Pradesh: Ex-minister’s son raises Congress leader Devendra Chourasia murder case, kicks up political shindy

BHOPAL: The murder of Congress leader Devendra Chourasia has generated lot of heat in Damoh again. There are allegations against a family member of an independent MLA from Pathria, Rambai Prajapati, with regard to murder.

Her family member is in jail because of the murder. The husband of Rambai, Govind, was also allegedly involved in the murder. But during the Congress rule, he was given a clean chit. The family members of Ramabai were accused of murdering Chouriasia, On Friday, his son Somesh Chourasia held a press conference where the son of a former minister Jayant Malaiya, Siddharth Malaiya, was also present.

Somesh alleged that Rambai was trying to get him trapped in connection with an incident of firing.

Somesh said he had been trying to get his father’s murderers punished, but could not, because they were given protection by politicians.