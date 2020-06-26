Madhya Pradesh: Ex-minister’s son raises Congress leader Devendra Chourasia murder case, kicks up political shindy

BHOPAL: The murder of Congress leader Devendra Chourasia has generated lot of heat in Damoh again. There are allegations against a family member of an independent MLA from Pathria, Rambai Prajapati, with regard to murder.
Her family member is in jail because of the murder. The husband of Rambai, Govind, was also allegedly involved in the murder. But during the Congress rule, he was given a clean chit. The family members of Ramabai were accused of murdering Chouriasia, On Friday, his son Somesh Chourasia held a press conference where the son of a former minister Jayant Malaiya, Siddharth Malaiya, was also present.
Somesh alleged that Rambai was trying to get him trapped in connection with an incident of firing.
Somesh said he had been trying to get his father’s murderers punished, but could not, because they were given protection by politicians.
Siddharth said he would support Somesh in his quest for justice. The family members of Ramabai are in jail where they are ruling the roost, Siddharth alleged.
Siddharth alleged that anyone could meet them and that outsiders were staying in the jail. He said he would get the murderers punished.
Siddharth’s joining hands with Somesh against Rambai has kicked up political dust in Damoh. She has supported the BJP government and cast vote in favour of the party candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections.
Since Siddharth has opened a front against the legislator, she may also do the same against the BJP.
It was home minister Narottam Mishra who brought Ramabai to the party. As home department is under Mishra, the issue may cause a storm in the BJP.
