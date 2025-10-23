MP News: Symbolic Sacrifice Of Buffalo Predicts Good Harvest In Jhabua |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): While satellites and modern forecasts guide most of the world, the tribal communities of Jhabua still trust their age-old tradition to read the skies.

Like every year, thousands of villagers climbed Chui Hill in Ranapur area after Diwali to perform the ancient weather-prediction ritual on Baba Dev Hill.

The highlight of this centuries-old custom is the symbolic sacrifice and rolling of a buffalo’s carcass. According to belief, the direction and distance of its roll reveal how the coming year’s weather and crops will be.

This year’s reading brought smiles and hope – elders predicted that 2026 would see good rainfall, lush greenery and a prosperous harvest season, especially during the months of Jeth, Bhadar and Haravan.

The hilltop turned festive as villagers, farmers and youth gathered with drums and songs, celebrating their cultural heritage. Jhabua MLA Vikrant Bhuria and BJP District President Bhanu Bhuria also attended, calling the ritual a “living symbol of tribal wisdom” that continues to prove accurate even in the satellite age.

Women, though not allowed to climb the hill since Baba Dev is a bachelor deity, watched the event from below with devotion. The police administration made tight security and traffic arrangements. As devotees returned home, hope spread across the villages — the ancient ritual had once again promised a season of rain, growth and renewal.