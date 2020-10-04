FPJ goes on reality check with Covid on ground zero in Indore- Check full report

TIME: 11 AM… DAY: SUNDAY. Even as most people were lazying around and planning to spend the day with their families and loved ones… Free Press goes on a dissection mode and brings TWO TALES of one city

The day and date coloured red on the calendar did not matter for the hardcore Covid warriors who were on their jung. The scene at Super Speciality Hospital, one of the biggest COVID-19 facilities in city, was different… it resembled a battle field albeit without smoke and the rattling guns, but the seriousness and the gravity was the same as a team of doctors were busy meeting COVID-19 patients and taking stock of their health status.

While a 65-year-old woman was shifted from ward to ICU as her oxygen saturation was decreasing, the 55-year-old man was happy to know that doctors have planned to discharge him in a few hours.

Not only the doctors, but paramedical staff, housekeeping, security and all were busy in their work to keep things smooth and to make the patients comfortable.

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing continuously in the city, the allegations of medical negligence on the doctors, especially in COVID hospital, have also been increasing.

To put a check on the same and also to know about the condition inside a COVID hospital, Free Press reached the wards and ICU of Super Speciality Hospital and took a note on patients’ as well as doctors' mental status who are fighting the war tirelessly for the last six months.

Superintendent of hospital Dr Sumit Shukla said that they are ready to start hospital with full capacity as COVID hospital.

“The hospital was started in a hurry as a COVID facility due to increasing cases. Initially, it had only 60 beds but now we can start with a full capacity of 400-bed. At present, about 121 patients are admitted in the hospital,” he said.

Dr Shukla also informed that the hospital has been developed as a state of the art facility for treating cardiac, nephrology, neurology, and organ transplant patients but started as COVID facility due to increasing cases.

The hospital also holds a counseling session for family members to inform them about the patient's condition and health status.