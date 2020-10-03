Covid recurrence: Once bitten twice case reported in Indore

Indore: Cured from corona sting? If yes… don’t rest assured… sample this… the third case of reoccurrence has come to the fore in the city when a 21-year-old girl tested Covid-19 positive again after one-and-a-half months of recovery.

The patient, a student, might have got infected again after coming in contact with her infected grandmother. She was tested positive on August 3 and was successfully recovered after treatment of 14 days. Much to her shock, she again tested positive on September 30. “Yes, she was tested positive again. Earlier, she didn’t have much symptoms then but now she had shown signs and hence had gone through testing,” her family members said.

She was in contact with her grandmother who tested positive a couple of days ago.

It is the third such case in Indore as earlier, a 50-year-old woman, and a 36-year-old lady doctor were also tested positive again after being recovered once. Meanwhile, district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said such incidents are very rare and might be due to weak immunity.

“It might be possible that she had come in contact with a positive patient due to which she might have been infected again,” Dr Dongre said.

Patient remains most infectious for 5 days

National Chairman of IMA Tobacco Control Committee Dr Dilip Acharya said that the recurrence of the disease may take place due to various reasons.

“A patient remains most infectious before two days and after three days of getting symptoms after which the level of infection decreases. People should continue following the preventive steps even after being recovered from the disease once,” Dr Acharya added.