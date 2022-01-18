FPJ-Ed: Winter season exams start in offline mode, DAVV sets eyes at High Court

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst uncertainty, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) commenced winter season exams in offline mode but with its eyes stuck at Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court which is likely to decide the format of exams on Tuesday.

“Morning shift of exams started at 8 am without any hassle. The exams are being held in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol,” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

The exams are being held at 150 centres in eight districts including Indore, Khargone, Khandwa, Bhurhanpur, Barwani, Dhar, Jhabua, and Alirajpur.

The university is holding exams with a 50 per cent intake capacity to the exam centre for ensuring social distancing among students.

Though the exams started, division bench comprising Chief Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimathand Justice Pranay Verma is going to hear petitions challenging offline mode of exams at a time when Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

The court had on Monday also held a hearing on the petitions. Petitioners were expecting interim relief on Monday itself but the court did not interfere into the proposed exam schedule and fixed the date for hearing on Tuesday.

The university and students are having their eyes at the court which is expected to give verdict on the petitions on Tuesday.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:20 AM IST