Indore: DAVV sends Q-papers for offline exams

Indore:

While Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has sent question papers for exams starting from Tuesday, the decision on mode of exams is still to be finalised by the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday.

While DAVV is hell-bent on conducting exams in offline mode, the court will be making the final decision on the format of exams on petitions filed with it.

The petitions seek exams in online open book mode following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

One of the petitions by Aman Yadav informed the court that Covid-19 cases are on the rise, so it won’t be a wise decision to hold exams in offline mode, thereby risking the lives of students.

MA, MSc, MCom third and BBA and BCA third and fifth-semester exams are scheduled in offline mode from Tuesday. Besides, odd semester exams of law courses will also start from Tuesday.

“Around 40,000 students are to take exams in offline mode from Tuesday. We have sent questions papers to all the districts under DAVV for examinations,” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

He stated that question papers have been kept at the nearest police stations and they would be sent to the exam centres minutes before the exams start on Tuesday.

Petitions challenging the mode of exams are pending before a division bench of HC. DAVV counsel Nimesh Pathak said that the court would hold a hearing on the petitions and pass an appropriate order concerning the mode of exams.

He stated that the DAVV wants to hold exams in offline mode with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol.

“All preparations for holding the exams in offline mode have been done by the DAVV. There are special arrangements at exam centres for students infected with coronavirus,” he stated.

Tiwari stated that they have taken all safety measures given the Covid-19 crisis in the state for exams.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 09:45 PM IST