FPJ-Ed: Students of Christu Jyoti Convent School in Ujjain selected for ISRO’s Space Challenge

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two students of Christu Jyoti Convent School in Ujjain have been selected for the ATL Space Challenge of ISRO.

The students- Anvay Joshi and Ali Asgar Attar under direction of their guide Shobha Shinde made a ‘Satellite Receiving Antenna’ through which pictorial information of weather can be obtained without the help of the internet.

According to information, only one entry in non-ATL schools from all over Madhya Pradesh has been selected.

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog in collaboration with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched ATL Space Challenge 2021 on September 6 last year for all school students across the country.

The aim is to enable innovation in the space sector among young school students to create something that would not only help them learn about space but also could be used for space programmes.

Through this, the students of class 6 to class 12 are given an open platform where they can find solutions to the problems of space technology in the digital age, to be able to innovate.

Advertisement

On the achievement of both the students, school principal Sister Merlin and all the teachers along with students congratulated them.

According to information, the ATL Space Challenge saw over 2500 submissions from both ATL and non-ATL students across the country in which 6500 students participated. Out of which, 75 top innovators were selected. Speaking during the virtual event to announce the winners, principal scientific adviser to the Government of India, Prof K Vijay Raghavan emphasised the value of space science and its challenges for humans.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 12:37 PM IST