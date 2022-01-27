FPJ-Ed: DARE to contribute to India of 2047 says Prof Rai to IIM Indore community

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai persuaded the institute community to ‘DARE’ and build the new India, which we can visualize in 2047.

“Think how IIM Indore can contribute to this motive,” he said during the 73rd Republic Day celebration on the institute campus.

He said, the D of the DARE implies ‘Dreams’.

“IIM Indore dreams to offer contextually relevant and world-class academics to its socially conscious participants. Our every initiative, every step should focus on achieving our dream, which also helps us contribute to nation-building,” he said.

He stated that the A and the R of DARE stand for Accountability and Responsibility.

“We need to realize that it is our responsibility to contribute to the advancement and progress of the nation,” he stated.

However, he said, we first need to recognize our responsibilities, our potential and create a sense of accountability and responsibility in the people around us. He stated that the E of the DARE represents

“‘Excellence’ encourages us to give our cent per cent to every job we do to achieve excellence. Let us make an effort and work more than our potential. Let us stay faithful and dedicated and give our best shot to every task we undertake, for this is the step to achieving excellence,” he said.

On this occasion, 25 employees of the IIM Indore fraternity were also felicitated for their remarkable performance, commendable services and commitment to the institute. Six children of the faculty and staff members were also felicitated for outshining in the 10th and the 12th boards.

The event was attended by the faculty, staff and family members of the IIM Indore community.

ALSO READ Indore: Lingering cold conditions brings woes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 01:05 PM IST