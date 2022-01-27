Indore: Lingering cold conditions brings woes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Return of the cold spell in the city has brought woes for the citizens as the number of patients suffering from seasonal diseases is increasing in the city.

Doctors believe that there is a rise in viral disorders thanks to the longing and intense cold conditions as at least one member in every family is suffering from the same.

Moreover, the increasing cases have also been creating confusion and fear among people to get infected with Covid-19 as the symptoms are similar.

Meanwhile, doctors suggested that patients should not avoid going through Covid tests on having any kind of symptoms.

“There is a more than 40 percent hike in seasonal diseases and the number is increasing continuously. From children to elder, people of all ages are suffering from cough, cold and fever at least for three to five days,” Respiratory Medicine expert Dr Ravi Dosi said.

He added that people should not avoid going through testing as they can get the right treatment at the right time.

“Most of the Covid patients are getting treated in home isolation and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued guidelines for people to not confuse the symptoms of Covid-19 with seasonal diseases and to go for necessary testing,” Dr Dosi said.

Meanwhile, paediatrician Dr Pravin Jadia said that there is uncertainty of weather conditions for the last few days like decreasing temperature, and intermittent rainfall.

“What affects most is continuous coughing in adults and children and it would remain for five days. Conditions would improve gradually,” he said adding, “Pregnant women, children, and elderly people are more prone to the disease. They should be extra careful and must avoid going out unnecessarily even though cases of Covid are decreasing,” Dr Jadia added.

ALSO READ Indore: Retired army men honoured on Republic Day

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:42 AM IST