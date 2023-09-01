FP Follow-up: Work On Promotion List Of Teachers In Dhar Gains Pace

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing uproar in the district over discrepancy in promotion list of primary school teachers, members of Tribal Welfare Teachers’ Association met assistant commissioner Brajkant Shukla and raised their concern over discrepancy in promotion list.

Free Press had prominently raised the issue of how names of hundreds of eligible primary school teachers from Dhar were in the list.

According to information, about 1,400 to 1,500 primary teachers of Dhar were to get the benefit of promotion in 2022 after completion of 12 years of service. Tribal Affairs department released the promotion list after a year’s delay on August 28, this year.

The list had the names of only 243 primary teachers, who had completed 12 years of service. This led to an uproar among teachers who were deprived of promotion across the district. After the news was published in Free Press on September 1, the department hastened the work on promotion list of the deprived teachers.

On Friday, the district unit of the Tribal Welfare Teachers’ Association met assistant commissioner Shukla and demanded to release of the list after including the missing names. They also demanded that the promotion list of primary teachers who have completed 24 years be released soon.

Shukla asked development block education officers and Sankul Principals of 12 blocks of Dhar district to provide complete information about primary teachers who had completed 12 years and whose names were left out in the promotion list released on August 28. Instructions were given to immediately present information of primary teachers to the district headquarters.

District Panchayat CEO and Tribal Affairs Department Commissioner Shringar Srivastava said in response to a question from Free Press that he would be able to say anything only after getting information about the entire matter.