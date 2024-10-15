FP Follow-Up: Comprehensive Inspection Of Chemical Factories In Meghnagar Industrial Area Commences

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a decisive response to the recent discovery of an illegal drug production unit operating within a chemical factory, the district administration swiftly mobilised resources to address the situation.? The confirmation of this illicit operation, which took place on Saturday, prompted authorities to take immediate measures.

A comprehensive inspection of the chemical factories in the Meghnagar industrial area commenced on Monday, involving a dedicated team consisting of police officers, revenue officials, and a drug inspector. The fallout from this incident quickly garnered attention throughout the state, particularly following action taken by the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) in Indore. News of the illegal facility reached the ears of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, both of whom expressed the need for stringent action in light of this alarming discovery.

Under the guidance of SDM Mukesh Soni, a collaborative team was formed, including SDOP Ravindra Rathi, technical assistant KL Barkhade, drug inspector Geetam Pathodia and CMO Rahul Verma. The team conducted thorough inspections of approximately nine factories, scrutinising their products, raw materials, and finished goods to ascertain the extent of any illegal activities. SDM Soni emphasised that the administrative actions taken in the industrial area were influenced by the pivotal role of central agency findings, which have now compelled local authorities to enhance their oversight.

SDOP Ravindra Rathi highlighted that while the police routinely clamped down on illegal narcotics, the operations within factories often remain obscured. The incident has prompted the department to strengthen its intelligence network to prevent the establishment of such illegal enterprises in the future. In support of the investigation, additional police forces were deployed from Jhabua to ensure the thoroughness of the inspections and to assist the investigative team in addressing any arising issues effectively. The concerted effort from the administration signifies a robust commitment to tackling drug-related offenses and maintaining public safety in the region.