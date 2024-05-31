Fourteenth Edition Of International Conference On Excellence In Research And Education Kick-starts At IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore is hosting the 14th edition of the International Conference on Excellence in Research and Education (CERE) from May 31 to June 2, 2024. The conference was inaugurated by Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore. Distinguished speakers, Prof. Ramadhar Singh, Distinguished University Professor at Amrut Mody School of Management, Ahmedabad University; Prof. Soudeep Deb, Chairperson of the Decision Sciences Area, IIM Bangalore, Prof. Sayantan Banerjee, Faculty, IIM Indore, and Prof. Manish Popli, Chair – DPM were also present on this occasion.

This year’s conference is focusing on the theme – Industry 5.0: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)-based Management. The conference aims to go beyond efficiency and productivity, emphasizing the well-being of workers, societal contributions, and environmental sustainability.

Read Also Indore: Grit That Deals With 1200 Tonnes Of Daily Waste

In his inaugural address, Prof. Himanshu Rai highlighted the deeper purpose of education, referencing scriptures that state it liberates individuals from darkness and ignorance.

Prof. Manish Popli, in his welcome address, emphasized the critical balance that every business school must maintain among research, teaching, and consulting. He highlighted the importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in achieving this balance, noting that ESG contributes significantly to both teaching and research.

Two workshops were held on the first day.

The first workshop by Prof. Soudeep Deb, Chairperson of the Decision Sciences Area, IIM Bangalore, focused on Sports Analytics. In this workshop, participants received an overview of various sports analytics problems, relevant techniques and models, and how statistical and visual analytics can be instrumental in the sports industry. The workshop covered three major aspects: assessing player and team performances for decision-making, statistical methods to build specific strategies in different sports, and analytics in sports betting, marketing, fantasy sports, and media.

Read Also Indore Master Plan 2041 Aims To Develop City As Metropolis By Expanding To Surrounding Areas

This workshop explored the core principles and fundamental problems of high-dimensional statistics, discussing the theoretical foundations, methodologies, and practical applications. Key topics included the complexities of high-dimensional datasets, penalized regression techniques, and how regularization can handle the curse of dimensionality while promoting model sparsity and interpretability.

In the next two days, apart from two more workshops, the conference will witness the participation of more than 118 research scholars from across the globe. These participants hail from various management domains, including Marketing, Data Science and Analytics, Economics and Public Policy, Entrepreneurship, Finance and Accounting, Information Systems, Organization Behavior, Operations Management, and Strategy.

By facilitating networking opportunities and promoting discussions on emerging trends and challenges, CERE aims to advance knowledge and enhance teaching and learning methodologies on an international scale.