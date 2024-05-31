Indore Master Plan 2041 Aims To Develop City As Metropolis By Expanding To Surrounding Areas

Drone View of Indore | Google

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city should be developed as a Metropolis by incorporating the surrounding areas and the traffic plan of the city should be drawn in a manner that addresses the problem of the city fully. These suggestions were given by various organisations and institutions of the city during a meeting held to discuss Indore Vikas Yojana-2041 (Master Plan of the city).

The meeting was organised here on Thursday on the initiative of collector Asheesh Singh. Joint director Town and Country Planning Subhashish Banerjee along with representatives of city development organisations including Indore Utthan Abhiyan Samiti, Abhyas Mandal, Indore Abhibhashak Sangh, Seva Surbhi, Vishwa Samvad Kendra, Laghu Udyog Bharti and other institutions and organisations were present in the meeting.

Similarly, representatives of Krishi Upaj Vyapari Sangh, Loha Mandi Transport and Vyapari Sangathan, Dal Mill Association, Anaj Mandi Vyapari Sangathan, Bus Operators Association, Indore Truck Association, Grain, Pulses, Oilseeds Vyapari Mahasangh etc. were also present.

Collector Asheesh Singh said that Indore Vikas Yojana will be finalised after extensive discussions. Suggestions are being taken from the organisations and institutions associated with it, public representatives and experts. Suggestions are also being taken from the renowned town planners of the country.

He said that it is our endeavour that the master plan of the city should be better, equipped with public facilities and be useful to the public. He said that Indore is a rapidly growing city, the cities around it are also developing rapidly. The development plan of the city will be prepared with a view to develop Indore as a metropolis. It is our endeavor to make it a better city.

Suggestions are being taken from everyone in preparing the development plan. Increasing the liveability index on the foundation of a clean, green and healthy city is an important objective. The development plan will help develop the city as a world-class workplace and business center to ensure overall economic development with increased employment opportunities. It is also proposed to connect various areas of the city with an efficient urban transport system.

Environmental upgradation and natural resources, environmental improvement and biodiversity are also being given attention in the development plan. The master plan also pays special attention to the preservation and promotion of historical and cultural heritage. In the meeting, mainly discussions were held regarding the development of Mandis, Transport Nagar, Bus Stand, ISBT, Dal Mill etc. as new places.