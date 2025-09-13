Flu-Like Cases Rise In Indore; Residents Suffer Long Term Fever & Cough | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has seen a sharp rise in patients with flu-like symptoms in the past week. Hospitals and doctors’ OPDs have reported nearly double the usual number of cases of fever, cold and cough.

According to doctors, the virus belongs to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) category, the same group that includes COVID-19.

They believe this is not a regular flu but a mutated version of the H3N2 influenza virus. The virus is reportedly causing high fever, sore throat, headache, body pain, and weakness.

What are the common symptoms?

Doctors say they have received patients with infected respiratory systems. Even after taking medicines every 6-8 hours, patients are experiencing recurring fever. Many patients are also suffering from coughs lasting 7-10 days.

Most patients recover in 5-7 days, but cough often lingers and weakness may last up to two weeks. Families are also reporting multiple members falling sick once one person is infected.

The infection is linked to viruses like swine flu, influenza A & B and COVID-19.

Currently, H3N2 testing is not being done in Indore because the test is costly, it takes time and by the time results arrive, most patients recover.

Situation calls for precautions like:

Avoid crowded places.

Isolate anyone at home with fever, cough, or cold to prevent spread.

Wear masks in public spaces, offices, and markets.

Wash and sanitize hands regularly.

Drink warm fluids, do salt-water gargles for sore throat.

Take a rest and drink plenty of water.