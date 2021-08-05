Flood fury in Madhya Pradesh: Rescue operations on in Bhind district, over 200 trapped in Madavari

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Torrential rain has created havoc in the state as a result of which the lives of thousands of people are in danger. The army has been called in to help in relief and rescue operations. Helicopters have been pressed into service to evacuate people.

The worst affected is the Gwalior-Chambal region of the state. Here rivers are overflowing due to heavy rain in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Gwalior, Guna, Bhind and Morena districts. A total of 1,225 villages have been affected here. So far, about 9,500 people have been evacuated, but still a large number of people are stranded in several villages and homes. Teams of SDRF, NDRF, Army and BSF are engaged in evacuating the affected people. Helicopters have also been pressed into service.

Raun tehsil of Bhind district and its adjoining areas are showing signs of devastation only. The situation is such that the army units, along with the administration, police and NDRF, are constantly engaged in rescuing the people hit by flood-fury.